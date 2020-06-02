Home Movies Avatar 2; Interesting plot lines; trailer; release date; interesting cast and characters
Avatar 2; Interesting plot lines; trailer; release date; interesting cast and characters

By- A.JOVITTA
Avatar 2

Avatar is one of the most hit and blockbuster films in the world. This famous film won many of the people’s hearts and there were huge fan clubs for this series. The film Avatar is directed by James Cameron and this film is loved by so many peoples

Avatar 2 is one of the American science fiction films which is loved by so many people as it was one of the science-based films. This is one of the famous films in the world. This film is not only a science fiction film and it is also one of the romantic films.

The film avatar is really interesting to watch.

Avatar 2; Interesting Plotlines 

We all know about the storylines of avatar 1, it was really interesting to watch this entire film.

In this film, so many members were going to space for research and at that time there was a girl who had big ears and her body is blue, etc…

And the story continues..but there are no official plot lines regarding this film.

Yet, we have to wait for the official plot lines for avatar 2.

Avatar 2; release date

There is no official announcement regarding the release date for avatar 2.

People are eagerly waiting to watch a science fiction film.

There is no confirmed release date for this film and the expected release date for this film will be announced soon.

Due to the pandemic effect of COVID-19 the release date for this film is delayed. Yet, we have to wait for the exact release date.

Interesting cast and characters about Avatar 2

There were so many interesting characters who played their role well in avatar 1.

Some of the main and starring characters are namely, sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, CCH pounder, cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, trinity bliss, fillip gel, Kate Winslet, David Thewlis, etc..

And these characters were also played their role in avatar 2.

Avatar 2; Trailer

There is an official trailer regarding the film avatar 2 and this trailer is really interesting and mesmerizing to watch this film.

There were so many adventures and actions in this film.

 

