“Attack On Titans Season 4”: Here Is What We Know Regarding The Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates

Aka Shingeki no Kyojin, Attack on Titans, is one of the greatest anime series thus far. It was serialized in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It got a huge fan base, which resulted in the manufacturing of series. It’s time to have a look at this series’ plot before running to the facts of the upcoming season.

The story is set at a fictional yet fantasy world. The people were retained within three walls in their land they could be protected in the giants that are thirsty for blood.

The series made its debut in September 2013 and consisted of 25 episodes. The second-year proved in the year in October 2018 along with April 2017 with 12 episodes with 22 episodes. Now, all the followers of Attack for its fourth Season are currently waiting On Titans eagerly.

Release date and location to watch

It’s been decided that the Season is going to Release in October of the year. Each of the episodes can only be seen through Funimation’s system. The lovers can certainly watch them via platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Yamato Animation, and others.

What Plot Will Be Followed?

It did not show much about the fourth season even though the trailer was published. From what we have observed previously season, we can expect titans are trying their level best to ruin the humankind.

This Season the storyline will concentrate more on the issues that will occur outside the wall.

There will be a huge battle between humankind and giants that will determine the near future on the titans.

