Attack on Titans 4: Release date, trailer and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Japanese dark fantasy anime series Attack on Titans will be back with another season. The fans are expecting a lot this time as it is the finale. The series is promising and the finale will for sure meet up with our expectations. But we have to find out what is to be revealed. The show is very popular and it even had marvel crossovers.

Attack on Titans is inspired by a manga named the same which was created by Hajime Isayama. Attack on Titans 4 is also directed by a new director which is another reason to look upon the series.

The director said, “Beginning this final season, I will take charge as director. Joining in the middle of this battle is very exciting. With full cooperation from Wit Studio and Director Araki, we have carried on with the season’s work.

He also mentioned, “The quality of the season is higher than the reset, and the staff’s energy is put into it. We will convey that as much as possible and do our best. Please look forward to the final season of Attack on Titan.”

The expectation is set high now.

About Attack on Titans:

Attack on Titans is about humans who are living in a world where there is a huge wall around them and they are attacked by titans who are these gigantic creatures. The story follows Eren Yeager and his friends who want to take revenge on the Titans.

As it’s the season finale, the fans are expecting a lot more. We will get to experience a lot more adventures of Eren Yeager and his friends. Also, there is no backstory of Titans yet, so we might also see that. We can also expect the Scott Regiment.

Cast of Season 4:

Yuuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger, Kishō Taniyama as Jean Kirschtein,Marina Inoue as Armin Arlelt,Hiro Shimono as Conny Springer,Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Yu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse and Shiori Mikami as Historia Reiss.

Release date and trailer :

The release date of the show is expected to be in fall 2020 but there is no official announcement yet.

The official trailer was released on 29th May and the visuals are highly appreciated. The fans are really happy about the trailer but the trailer didn’t reveal much about the story.

Attack on Titans 4 will have a total of 24 episodes.