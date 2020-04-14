Home News Attack On Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot and What All...
Attack On Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot and What All Can We Expect?

By- Aditya Padhmakar
Attack on Titan is a popular Japanese fantasy anime television series adapted from the manga of the same name written by Hajime Isayama. Its popularity grew since its first season was released, in 2003. The story portrays an enriching climax with bloodshed and gore. It shows the adventure of Eren Yeager and his friends who joined a group of soldiers to fight against the Titans.

Three seasons of this anime are already released. After completion of season three, it was announced that the fourth season will be released in 2020. It will contain about 10 to 12 episodes and the final episode will end the story of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin. Hence, this will be the last season.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Release Date:

It appears that season 4 of Attack on Titan will be released in October 2020. It is licensed by Funimation. In India, it will be added to Crunchyroll where the viewers can enjoy seeing the series.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Cast:

  • Elizabeth Liones
  • Diane
  • Meliodas
  • Ban
  • Merlin
  • Liz
  • King (Fairy King Harlequin)
  • Hawk
  • Gowther
  • Escanor
  • Monspeet
  • Zeldris
  • Galand
  • Drole

Attack On Titan Season 4 Storyline:

Attack on Titan Season 4 will go overseas this time. The survey cops will make great cops towards the end. The protagonist Eren along with Mikasa, Arlert, Armin, and Levi, will cross the sea to ace new adventures. The history of humans and titans will be revealed. Most importantly, the climax will put the audience in doubt and the unseen Titan-Shifter will be introduced. Eren and survey cops will gain victory. Also, this will be the last showdown between the two races as after this we will not be getting any new season of Shingeki no Kyojin aka Attack on Titan.

Aditya Padhmakar

