Attack on Titan Season 4 : This time show may meet it’s fate !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Attack on Titan is one of the best animé ever. The show has a mass fanbase and immense popularity amongst all age groups. This show about saving the Earth from grave danger . May be an old theme but the anime series is interesting to watch . Till now the show already has three seasons and is set to release season four. Everybody is eager to know about the upcoming season .

Attack On Titan Season 4 Release Date:

The fourth season will be the final and last season of this series . Although there is no official announcement regarding this topic . But our sources and leaks confirm it . Keeping in mind the ongoing scenario of Corona pandemic and global lockdown . The show may release till late 2020 or early 2021 . Manufacturers are tightly lipped over season four of the show and it’s release. Just hoping some news may arrive soon.

Expectations from Plot of Season 4 :

The trailer of the fourth season is already available on YouTube and other platforms . Trailer designs look fascinating and story ahead will be interesting to watch. The show revolves around the life of Eren Jaiger , who’s mother is killed and hometown destroyed . He vows to cleanse the Earth of giant creatures called Titans . They have come to end the Earth . Titans are mindless creatures who just eat humans . They don’t reproduce nor have sexual organs .Their only purpose to to devour mankind . But there are nine Titans who are trained by humans and have human level intelligence . They are train to fight against wicked titans .

