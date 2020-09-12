ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 4: RELEASE DATE, CAST, PLOT, MORE YOU WANT TO KNOW

- Advertisement -

Attack on Titan is a post-apocalyptic and dark fantasy Japanese net series. Here is the adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga “Attack on Titan.” Mainichi Broadcasting System premiered its first season on 7th April 2013. However, anime lovers are eagerly awaiting for Attack on Titan season 4 on Netflix.

The storyline of Attack on Titan season 4:

We might assume that in Attack on Titan year 4, Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, and Mikasa Ackerman will come close. Additionally, we might visit Marley in Attack on Titan period 4. In this season, Mikasa Armin and Ackerman will help Eren win back their shed splendors to take care of Mankind.

The expected voice cast of the Attack On Titan season 4:

We hope that this new year will emphasize some new characters. Moreover, all the protagonists in the prior seasons will back in Attack on Titan season 4. They are:

Yuki Kaji from the voice of Eren Yeager.

Yui Ishikawa in the voice of Misaka Ackerman.

Kazuhiro Yamaji in the voice of Ackerman Kenny.

Marina Perino from the voice of Armin Arlert.

Yuu Kobayashi from the voice of Sasha Blouse.

Manami Numakura in the voice of Cart Titan.

Hiroshi Kamiya in the voice of Levi.

Ryota Osaka in the voice of Macro Bott.

Yoshimasa Hosoya from the voice of Reiner Braun.

Rintarou Nishi from the voice of Moblit Berner.

Nozomi Kishimoto from the voice of Dina Fritz.

Expected Release date of Attack on Titan season 4:

Earlier, we expected that Netflix would release Attack on Titan season 4 in January 2020. But due to unavoidable circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the amusement industry shut down across the world, the makers will delay releasing the brand new season. Preferably, this new season will include 22 episodes dividing into two components. But, we cannot expect to observe that the Attack on Titan season 4 before 2021.