Attack on Titan Season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot And Story of this animé!

Attack on Titan is one of the best animé show ever. The show has a mass fan base and immense popularity. This show is about saving Earth from grave danger may have an old theme, but it is interesting to watch. Till now, the show already has three seasons and is set to release its final season.

Season 4 Release date

The fourth season will be the final and the last season of this series. Although there is no official announcement until now regarding the release date. Keeping in. Mind the ongoing Corona pandemic; we can expect season four till the end of 2020.

Trailer is available on YouTube, and its design looks fascinating. So the story ahead will be interesting to watch.

Plot/storyline of the series

The show Attack on Titan revolves around the life of Eren Jaeger, whose mother was killed and hometown was destroyed. He vows to cleanse the Earth of giant creatures called Titans. Who brings all the disaster to the Earth. Titans are mindless creatures who feed on humans. They do not reproduce and also not have sexual organs. Their primary purpose is to devour humans. Except for nine Titans who were trained by the humans because of which they have some intellect. Now let’s see what happens in the last and final chapter, i.e, season four of this animé.