Attack on Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast And Everything Here

Attack on Titan Season 4

Attack on Titan (“The Attacking Giants”) is a Japanese manga series both written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is set in a fantasy world where humanity lives within territories surrounded by three enormous walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans. The series first began in Kodansha‘s BessatsuShōnen Magazine on September 9, 2009, and it has been collected into 31 tankōbon volumes as of April 2020. The demand for Attack on Titan Season 4 highly augmented as the previous season was highly liked by the anime enthusiasts. This compelled the production company to release a trailer where the launch period was displayed. Attack on Titan Season 4, as mentioned in the 2019-teaser, will be premiered in fall 2020. But the outbreak of coronavirus across the world has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the entertainment projects had either been halted or postponed as the consequence of global lockdown. Thus, fans need to have patience and wait for some extra time for the fourth season to premiere.

Attack on Titan Season 4: Release Date

As per the reports, the fourth instalment to the series Attack on Titan has been renewed officially. The production company had released the statement right after the release of the last episode of season 3 in 2018. We can expect the series to premiere at the end of 2020.

But this might get delayed owing to the current coronavirus pandemic. Do we have the trailer for the fourth season? The trailer has not been officially dropped on YouTube and but fans have featured some teasers based on the information they have gathered.

Attack on Titan Season 4: Cast

The series Attack on Titan Season 4 will include cast like Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Perino as Armin Arlert, ManamiNumakura as Cart Titan, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny and Ryota Osaka as Marco Bott. The Attack on Titan manga and anime series features a splendid cast of fictional characters.