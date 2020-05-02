Attack on Titan season 4: Related Release Date, Cast And Current Information

- Advertisement -

Shingeki, no Kyojin or Attack on Titan, is one of the most popular and mainstream anime of this generation. Audiences across the world received it with open arms when it first came out in 2013. Since then, fans have watched 3 seasons and are waiting for the fourth. The aesthetics and the animations of all the three seasons were outstanding. Most fans have had no complaints.

What we know and what can we expect?

Shingeki no Kyojin is a manga series created by Hajima Isayama. We come to know that humankind is forced to live behind massive walls like prisoners. Always in fear of giant humanoid monsters who devour all humans. Here we get to meet three children Erin Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlet. The Colossal Titan breaches the city wall one day, and their lives get turned upside down.

Bent on revenge, the story takes us through a journey about how these three make it to the front lines. They finally join ranks in the survey corps. Fans come to know about many dark secrets. At the end of the third season, we finally see the survey corps break through the barrage of titans. Erin, Mikasa, Armin, and Captain Levi were now overlooking a vast expanse of water.

We know that this will be the final arc of the anime. It will be an epic showdown between the two races.

Since the beginning of this series in 2013, one question has been persistent. From where do these titans come? Fans are hoping to finally know the truth and history of the human race and the titans.

Release Date and where to watch it?

The fourth instalment will release in October 2020. Although due to the pandemic, things could get a bit delayed.

It will be available online through Funimation, Animelab, Hulu, Netflix, etc.

There will be two parts of season 4. Just like season 3, the creators will divide the series into two parts, consisting of 10 episodes and 12 episodes.