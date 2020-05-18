Attack On Titan Season 4: Cast, Release date, Trailer and all latest news

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Attack on Titan Season 4 is always a highly anticipated anime series of 2020. The Season 3 consisted of 22 episodes and dropped its finale on June 30, 2019.

This compelled the production company to release a trailer where the launch season was displayed. But the outbreak of coronavirus across the world has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the entertainment projects had either been halted or postponed as the consequence of global lockdown.

CAST:

The main characters are Eren Yeager, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Hange.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will also include cast like:

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman

Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith

Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager

Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse

Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi

Marina Perino as Armin Arlert

Manami Numakura as Cart Titan

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny

Ryota Osaka as Marco Bott

Rintarou Nishi as Mobil Berner

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Dirk

Nozomi Kishimoto as Dina Fritz

Kensho Ono as Floch Forster

Akeno Watanabe as Hitch Dreyse

Tomokazu Sugita as Marlo Fredenberg.

STORY PLOT:

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger, and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we got to see the exploration of Eren’s fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

Eren with the help of Armin Mikasa and Ackerman will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity.

RELEASE DATE:

Season 4 is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to be released during the ending phase of 2020. The last season could also be divided into two blocks. However, unlike the previous season, it is divided into two blocks of 12 episodes each and not 12 and 10 episodes respectively.

TRAILER:

The trailer is officially out. Stay tuned to the moscoop for more information. Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 4.