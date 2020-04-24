Attack on Titan Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast and All Details

- Advertisement -

Attack on Titan Season 4: Inspired by a manga of Hajime Isayama, the Japanese anime series has secured itself in among the very popular series across the globe. The manga is also available with the same name. A lot has improved, this season. Though, the first install has done fantastic at the time of release. It has secured a score of 8.8/10 on IMDb, 4.7/5 on Crunchyroll, and 8.4/10 on TV.com.

Season 3 is not the end of the show because we’re left with suspense and questions. Will the season 4 renew As a result of this, the query raised? If yes what is going to be the release date?

Attack on Titan Season 4 — Release Date

As of now, it’s aired the season and three seasons were verified to be in the fall of 2020. Nowadays, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of the films and series have been postponed as they can not resume their productions, but there is some fantastic news for”Attack on the Titan”. There might not be any manufacturing delays for the series because the manufacturers don’t need to picture any scenes in your location. So as of the date of posting this guide, there’s no news of delaying this season.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Trailer

Officially, there is no preview available, but here’s the teaser showing the announcement of season 4: This will be updated by us when the trailer public is made by the official sources.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Plot

The show is all about the war against the titans and Eren Yeager’s story. Titans are the person who wishes to vanish human beings away. As of this moment, there’s nothing confirmed about the storyline of Season 4 by the officials.

But a few things can be expected by us based on the original manga series. Now the last arc of the manga is made to be covered in anime. It may reveal more instances of swallowing.

The show has not shown the history of titans’ core, to complete the story, it needs to be shown in the previous installment. In other words, the series will concentrate more on the creatures beyond the wall.

It is also an expectation that we will observe the Scout Regiment is back. This time also, Eren, Mikasa, and Armin loved characters will probably be seen fighting with the creatures.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Cast

The voice of Eren Yeager is done by Yûki Kaji originally, the English version by Bryce Papenbrook. Misaka Ackerman by Yui Ishikawa and Trina Nishimura. Armit Arlert by Marina Inoue and Josh Grelle.