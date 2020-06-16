Attack on Titan 4: Plot, Cast, Release date and Series Come Back Again With New Story Here

- Advertisement -

The famous manga series will be back with another season soon. Attack on Titans is a Japanese dark fantasy anime that is loved by fans all over the world. Hajime Isayama is the creator of the manga. Attack on Titans will also end soon. The creator said, “I feel like I want to finish it.” He also said that “it feels like I’m nearly at the end of a marathon.” The series premiered in April 2013. Attack on Titans also has a series, two live-action movies as well as video games which shows its popularity.

There have been no active updates about the show for almost a year and the team has finally revealed about Season 4.

The plot of the Season 4:

Season 4 will pick from what’s left from Season 3. The story is about Titans who consume humans. We will see what is happening to Eren and his team further. This time, we might also witness a battle that has never been experienced before. Season 4 will be much more intriguing and fans are looking forward to the most.

The cast of the series:

Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Daisuke Oho as Erwin Smith, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Manami Numakura as Cart Titan and Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi are expected to back for Season 4. We can also expect new characters which are not yet confirmed by the team.

Trailer:

The official trailer was released on May 29,2020. The trailer received a lot of appreciation and record-breaking views. The show is one of the anticipated shows of all time and fans are eagerly waiting for the release date.





Release date:

The exact release date has not been announced yet but the show will be released by October 2020. The show will have a total of 24 episodes. This will also be the final season which makes the fans a little sad but we can say that finale will be most exciting.