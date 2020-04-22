Attack of Titan Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Storyline And All You Want to Know is Here

- Advertisement -

Attack on Titan, the much- loved and popular anime is back with another season. The anime first aired in 2013Upon the airing of the final episode of the third season on July 1, 2019, it was announced that the fourth and final season of the anime series was scheduled for release on Fall 2020 on NHK General.

Release Date Of Attack On Titan Season 4:

Season 3’s final episode was released on 30 June 2019. Soon, the creators of the show confirmed that season 4 would be premiered in the fall of 2020.

Cast Deails:

•Tetsurô Araki. …

•Masashi Koizuka. …

•Hiroyuki Tanaka. …

• Shintaro Itoga. … …

•Hajime Isayama. …

• Yasuko Kobayashi. …

•Hiroshi Seko. …

•Koji Seko. …

Trailer

Storyline

Plot. Eren Yeager(Jaeger in the anime adaptation) lives with Mikasa Ackerman and best friend Armin Arlert in the town of Shiganshina adjacent to Wall Maria, outermost of three circular walls protecting humanity from man-eating Titans said to have killed all other humans one hundred years prior.