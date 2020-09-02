Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Should Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Arthdal Chronicles is a South Korean show under the direction of Kim Win-Seok. Writing credits of the show goes to Kim Young Hymn and Park Sang Yeon. The show is adopted from the mythological world in the fictional land of Earth. In which citizens will enter a fight to build a new society. Tv has a responsibility to broadcast the show in Korea. At the same time, it starts premiere on Netflix from I June 2019 with all eighteen episodes.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 Release date :

There is a source confirmation from tv that the second season is under progress. But the release date is still under the Shadows. We may expect the show until late 2022 or further in the future as pandemic has obstructed it on various factors. Let’s just hope for the soon arrival of some news on it.

Issues show makers are facing for Season 2.

On 23 September 2019, tv state, ” We will do our best to move towards the second season .” So both tv and Studio Dragon are in favor of the renewal of the show. But the show is already facing a financial crisis despite of having a large cast and massive production budget. The project is not able to get the desired amount of profit.

Meanwhile, director Kim Won Seok is also leaving the show and company Studio Dragon. This is also a major issue, which is a barrier for season 2. Now everything is unpredictable till now.