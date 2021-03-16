Ares Season 2: Release Date Will Premiere On Netflix In 2021.

Cast : Jade Olieberg,Lisa Smith,Tobias Kersloot,Robin Boissevain,Frieda Barnhard

Ares, one of the best horror touch dramas, will be renewed for a second season on Netflix’s original network very soon. Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander Van Meurs created this horror web television series.

The series was directed by Giancarlo Sanchez and Michael Ten Horn. Even so, there is only one season, which premiered on January 17, 2020, and consists of eight 30-minute episodes. Pupkin, the show’s production company, has announced that another season will be rebooted.

The entire plot revolves around Rose Steenwijk, a medical student in Amsterdam who is the protagonist of the series. She was a first-year college student who secretly joined the student society Ares and learned the society’s dark secret Ares, one of the best horror touch dramas, will be renewed for a second season on Netflix’s original network very soon.

Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander Van Meurs created this horror web television series. The series was directed by Giancarlo Sanchez and Michael Ten Horn. Even so, there is only one season, which premiered on January 17, 2020, and consists of eight 30-minute episodes.

Pupkin, the show’s production company, has announced that another season will be rebooted. The entire plot revolves around Rose Steenwijk, a medical student in Amsterdam who is the protagonist of the series. She was a first-year college student who entered Ares, the student society, in secret and discovered the society’s dark secret.

Plot: There is currently no confirmation as to where this crazy tale will lead, but considering the vast array of the information left unseen in the final 15-20 minutes of the finale, we might be able to come up with a hypothesis.

To begin, Ares’ unmistakably second renewal should look into Rosa’s new role as Ares Chief. Rosa was tapped by Ares’ top dog Mauritz to take command of the party in the finale, a decision that required her to reluctantly murder Jacob Rosa’s climb to Ares presidency permitted her to the baffling Cellar, where we found the monster we’ve come to know and dread as Beal doesn’t really exist.

There is currently no confirmation as to where this crazy tale will lead, but considering the overwhelming amount of information left unseen in the final 15-20 minutes of the finale, we might be able to come up with a hypothesis.

To begin, Ares’ unmistakably second renewal should look into Rosa’s new position as Ares Leader. Rosa was tapped by Ares’ top dog Mauritz to take command of the party in the finale, a decision that required her to reluctantly murder Jacob.

Rosa’s ascension to Ares presidency allowed her access to the perplexing Cellar, where we discovered that the creature we’ve come to know and fear as Beal doesn’t exist.