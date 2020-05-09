Ares Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything Else You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Ares Season 2 is back!!! Should you want to watch horror movies and horror net series, then your wait is over, and Ares is a terror web series, Ares is a terror television show. The series premiered on Netflix. Ares is a Dutch horror show web TV series, director by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander van Meurs. The series debuted on Netflix on January 17, 2020.

Renewal Status:

Is Ares Season coming or not? The season hasn’t been commented about by Netflix, but it is supposed to be a second season. The program has built a large fan base in its first month; after the success of this first season, it’ll ensure that there will shortly be a second season.

Release Date:

On December 13, 2019, Netflix launched the official trailer of the series.

The series premiered on January 8, 2020. So, if you go, don’t watch the series and see it and I am sure you’ll enjoy it.

Cast:

Jade Olieberg, Dennis Rudge, Tobias Kersloot, Lisa Smit, Robin Boissevain, Frieda Barnhard Roos Dickmann Minne Koole are expected to return for Ares’ next season.

Ares Season 2 Story:

The end reveals that the secret society, Ares, was created to keep a supernatural force known as Beal contained. Beal, viewers learn, is a black tar-like substance that is the physical manifestation of the guilt that Ares members have expelled for centuries. Necessarily, it’s pure human evil. In the end, Rosa jumps into Beal and absorbs it, emerging from the black pool as something supernatural being reborn. She is shown having tar-black eyes.

About the Ares:

You should watch this series if you’re interested in a thriller. That is a Dutch series. Ares’ narrative revolves around a freshman called Rosa, who realizes that this isn’t what she anticipated and combines a key club. The series explores the suspense, drama, and horror that the audience loves.