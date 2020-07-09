Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Agent Information Here

- Advertisement -

Ares Season 2

The one of the must-watch show -“Ares season 2”, a Dutch terror play is coming back again. It’s a horror series, has a total of eight episodes in season one. This show is a combination of suspense and terror thriller.

A new sensation to the audience seen when it came. It became a struck series in January 2020. The story revolves around a student, Rosa. She matches with several minutes when a bar is joined by her when she enters a bar. Ares- a distinctive civilization, she learns about it. This series is full of horror, mystery, and savagery.

Ares season 2: Release Date And Trailer

Unfortunately, fans of the series that are thriller-horror are anticipating its release. But the statement would not be possible until January 2021.

The pandemic situation gave the pause towards the chapter; there is a month or no date. The Trailer will be out soon When the production resumes. Then fans are hoping for the best!

Ares Season 2: Plot

Ares second season follows the ending of the first season. The story was not yet revealed officially. As we’ve seen this primary season’s conclusion, it will continue from that point. The show had some spots where the series could go as some endings.

Ares was made to maintain A supernatural force known as Beal, Ares was built to support it contained. Beal is a shameful tar-like material that’s the manifestation of the guilt.

It is pure wicked. Rosa absorbs it and jumps into Beal. She was emerging in being reborn. Her eyes are revealed having tar-black.

It might potential in season two, the new power of Rosa will be further explained. We can await the plot to release; after all, there can be many outcomes possible.

Ares Season 2: Cast

Season 2 of Ares cast will reprise their functions that include:

Ade Olieberg as Rosa

Tobias Kersloot as Jacob

Lisa Smit as Carmen

Robin Boissevain as Roderick

Frieda Barnhard as Fleur

Hans Kesting as Mauritius

Besides them, we are expecting some fresh faces to join the cast of Ares. They are:

Jennifer Welts as Marije

Roos Dickmann as Puk

Minne Koole as Henry and

Dennis Rudge as Wendel