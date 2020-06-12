Ares Season 2: Plot, release date and latest updates on this Netflix show

- Advertisement -

Season 2 is finally here Netflix fans are very much eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the series from Netflix. Ares is a dutch horror play premiered on January 17, 2020. The series received mixed reviews but fans seem to like the show for its storyline and the characters it holds. This is one of the must-watch series for horror series fans. Ares Season 1 has a total of eight episodes. The show became very successful in the very first month of release. Ares is also one of the Netflix Originals.

Season 2:

The story is about Rosa who is a medical student. She meets up with a lot of supernatural moments when she joins a club. She learns about Ares which is a special culture practised in Holland. Later the story shifts into Rosa becoming the president of the society where she is new and hasn’t figured about herself. The series is filled with mystery, horror, and brutality.

The plot of Season 2 has not been revealed yet as Netflix has not confirmed the show officially. Ares will surely have a followup as a lot of elements are left unsaid in the first season. But we can expect a lot of horror as more mysterious things are yet to be revealed. Rosa will also explore the culture. There is a possibility of new characters too which is not confirmed.

Season two should bring its game strong if the show needs to be on the hit side.

We are expected to get more updates soon.

The cast of Season 2:

Jade Olieberg, Lisa Smit, Tobias Kersloot, Robin Boissevain, Hans Kesting, Frieda Barnhard, Jennifer Welts, Roos Dickmann, Minne Koole, and Dennis Rudge are most likely to return to the show.

Release date and trailer:

The production has not begun yet as there is no official confirmation regarding the series being updated from Netflix. It seems like we have to wait a little more. The show is expected to premiere by 2021.

There is no official trailer available for now.