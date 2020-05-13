ARES Season 2. Coming or not?

- Advertisement -

“Ares” according to Greek mythology, means the god of war. The show Ares also revolves around a similar ideology. A Dutch web television series called Ares first hit the screens of Netflix on 8th January 2020. This horror and drama based series star Jade Oliberg, Tobias Kersloot, Lisa Smit, and Robin Boissevain. They play the roles of Rosa Steenwijk, Jacob Wessels, Carmen Zwanenbug, and Roderick Van Hall respectively.

Season one includes eight episodes that last for twenty-four to thirty-two minutes each. It is a Netflix original and can be seen in more than 190 countries.

Ares managed to set up a large fan-base and was appreciated by critics as well as the audience. This series is meant for you if you are a horror and a thriller enthusiast.

Ares season 1 in a nutshell

This thriller cum horror show starts when a freshman Rosa realizes that this is not what she thought it would be and hence forms a key club and dives deeper in the realm of supernatural powers. The show does a good job of engrossing the viewer with its excellent suspense, drama, and cliffhangers.

Season 2 Released Date

Even though Netflix has not officially announced any dates for the release of Ares season 2, considering the success and fan-base of the show, a new season is expected by the mid of 2021.

Cast and plot

In season 1 we saw stellar performances by Jade Olieberg, Tobias Kersloot, Lisa Smit, and Robin Boissevain. Considering the last episode of season one, the audience is excited to see what Jade Oliberg does with her character Rosa in season 2.

Even though there is no update on the plot of the show as well, the end of season one does give us a direction to follow through season 2. In the finale episode, Rosa consumes ‘Beal’ which is a black tar substance and possibly attains supernatural powers. So we will see Rosa deal with her supernatural powers in season 2. Will these supernatural powers be a boon or a bane to Rosa? Stay tuned to find out.