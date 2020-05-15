Home TV Show Are you waiting to see more of the zombie apocalypse?? Black Summer...
TV Show

Are you waiting to see more of the zombie apocalypse?? Black Summer season is coming back for you

By- Tejeshwani Singh
- Advertisement -

Netflix’s Black Summer is an Ameican web television series. It’s based on “Z Nation” Universe that is Zombie. The series follows a crack team of special forces as it fights for hope in the darkest hours of the zombie apocalypse.

So far, there is only one season of black summer. It premiered on April 11, 2019. The first season consists of eight episodes. The series begins after six weeks of the zombie apocalypse. And how Rose gets separated from her daughter Anna. She then goes on to find her.

The series has an IMDb rate of 6.4 and holds 76% Rotten Tomatoes reviews. The run-time of the episodes is 30-45 mins. The world can never have enough zombies. They can’t wait for the second season to arrive.

Black Summer Season 2 Cast

The official Cast members not yet announced. Season 1 cast consisted of Jaime King as Rose. Justin Chu Cary was cast as Julius James.

Christine Lee as “Sun” Kyungsun, a North Korean woman in search of her missing mother. Kelsey Flower starred as Lance, a young survivor of the apocalypse who was without a family.

The new season might have an original cast, but we are still unsure.

Black Summer Season 2 Plot

Season 1 focuses on Rose’s thrilling journey to find Anna along with a group of refugees. These refugees are from North America and are extremely hostile towards her.

The plot of Season 2 will probably focus on another group of people whose lives have thrown into disarray due to the zombies.

Still, it is not sure what it’s going to be about.

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date

The filming of the series is going on. The official news is not yet out. There is a chance the second season will be released sometime in 2021. Due to the present situation, it might get delayed.

Let’s just wait for the release date and keep getting updated. The world waits for the zombies to return.

Also Read:  Money heist season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot and a better storyline
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
Tejeshwani Singh

Must Read

‘Outer Banks Season 2’ Has Netflix Cancelled The Show For Future Seasons? Click here And Catch The All Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Outer Banks is a teen drama which was premiered on Netflix. The narrative of this adventurous drama depicts the quest of a teenage group...
Read more

Good Girls Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All You Need to Know About the New Season

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Good Girls is an American television show that involves crime, drama, and humor. Through time, it has gained enormous popularity, and it has carved a...
Read more

Highschool DxD Season 5: Release Date,Trailer, Cast, Plot And Lots More

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
High School DxD is a Japanese Lighting Show by Ichiei Ishibumi. This manga was adapted into an anime version and turned into a string....
Read more

KUng Fu Panda 4:Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything

Movies Rahul Kumar -
KUng Fu Panda 4 is much awaited computer-animated film lovers are waiting for the previous four decades. The films built a fan base and...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3:Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All You Need to Know About the New Season

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
John Krasinski's titular character is set to take on fresh challenges in"Jack Ryan" Season 3, but the major question is if the series will...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.