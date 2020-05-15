Are you waiting to see more of the zombie apocalypse?? Black Summer season is coming back for you

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s Black Summer is an Ameican web television series. It’s based on “Z Nation” Universe that is Zombie. The series follows a crack team of special forces as it fights for hope in the darkest hours of the zombie apocalypse.

So far, there is only one season of black summer. It premiered on April 11, 2019. The first season consists of eight episodes. The series begins after six weeks of the zombie apocalypse. And how Rose gets separated from her daughter Anna. She then goes on to find her.

The series has an IMDb rate of 6.4 and holds 76% Rotten Tomatoes reviews. The run-time of the episodes is 30-45 mins. The world can never have enough zombies. They can’t wait for the second season to arrive.

Black Summer Season 2 Cast

The official Cast members not yet announced. Season 1 cast consisted of Jaime King as Rose. Justin Chu Cary was cast as Julius James.

Christine Lee as “Sun” Kyungsun, a North Korean woman in search of her missing mother. Kelsey Flower starred as Lance, a young survivor of the apocalypse who was without a family.

The new season might have an original cast, but we are still unsure.

Black Summer Season 2 Plot

Season 1 focuses on Rose’s thrilling journey to find Anna along with a group of refugees. These refugees are from North America and are extremely hostile towards her.

The plot of Season 2 will probably focus on another group of people whose lives have thrown into disarray due to the zombies.

Still, it is not sure what it’s going to be about.

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date

The filming of the series is going on. The official news is not yet out. There is a chance the second season will be released sometime in 2021. Due to the present situation, it might get delayed.

Let’s just wait for the release date and keep getting updated. The world waits for the zombies to return.