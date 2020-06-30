Are the Bewitching beasts back?

Fantastic Beast is a collection of five movies that include a series of events that occurred much before Harry Potter. It is set in an era that shows us young Albus Dumbledore, the emergence of Hogwarts, centred around Newt Scamander, a British magic zoologist.

And where to find them was dropped off in November 2016, and the audience was thrilled to watch it in the theatres. Likewise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was released in November 2018 and continued the legacy of the Magical world. But the audience did not quite like the second instalment, and it faced a massive loss in the box office, something which Warner Bros. had not expected.

Release date of the Third part

The third movie was expected to follow the two-year gap pattern, implying that it would be released in November 2020. But then came the global pandemic which, like many other projects, delayed it till November 2021. Shooting will start in Spring 2020, and the movie has been decided to release on November 12, 2021.

The naming of the Series

Warner Bros has not yet revealed the title of the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts. As Warner Bros stated, the audience has been kept to guess the title until they show.

Casting members

We can expect to have the regular team back on the sets for the third part, except for those who died.

Among others, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski. We can also expect Alison Sudol to be back as Queenie Goldstein and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone.

Johnny Depp has stated that he will return as Gellert Grindelwald.

The plot of the Series

The third part is expected to set the story of young Dumbledore and Hogwarts’s actions in its early days.

JK Rowling had earlier stated that the full Series of the five films would cover nineteen years of the Wizarding World history, the last one was set in 1945. It is the same year in which Dumbledore defeated Grindelwald and took the Elder Wand. That year also marked the graduation of Tom Riddle from Hogwarts.

The fifth movie would be featuring the climactic battle between Grindelwald and Dumbledore, former best friends. Credence could also be playing an essential role in their story, especially if the notion that Dumbledore’s sister Ariana was yet another Obscurial is true.

tRaIlEr