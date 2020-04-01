Aquaman 2: Amber Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse on Depp

- Advertisement -

Amber Heard’s personal life was hitting the headlines as some time today about her divorce with Johnny Depp. Unlike the Heard-Depp divorce is complex with misuse and cheating allegations. Even though it appears like this controversy might be costing Heard her Hollywood career. If recent reports are to proceed by, Heard’s function in DC’s Aquaman sequel could possibly be in trouble. After starring alongside Jason Momoa at the movie as Mera, it appears like Heard may be replaced or possess a role in the sequel. Elon Musk Unfollows Pregnant Girlfriend Grimes on Twitter Following Johnny Depp Alleges Amber Heard of Cheating On Him With the SpaceX CEO.

According to We Got This Covered, there is also buzz which Game Of Thrones celebrity Emilia Clarke is being considered to replace Heard although nothing is confirmed yet. Everything started after fans of Johnny Depp signed a petition to eliminate Heard from Aquaman franchise after sound records of their heated arguments were made public by Daily Mail. In the tapes, Heard taunted Depp saying that nobody would believe he’s a victim of domestic abuse.

It appears like the request along with the reactions has directed Warner Bros into believing if they could substitute or decrease the function in the movie of Heard. Given that the movie is set to start the studios have ample of time to create the choice that is final. Not long ago, Amber Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse on Depp which led Disney to fall Johnny Depp in the Pirates Of the Caribbean franchise. It seems like the exact same could be occurring with Heard. Winona Ryder Defends Ex-fiance Johny Depp Against Amber Heard’s Accusations:’He’s Never Be Performed Or Abusive Towards Anyone I’ve Seen’.

The Aquaman celebrity recently hit the headlines for leaked images revealing her cuddling SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at Depp’s personal penthouse elevator. Johhny Depp has alleged that Heard cheated Musk him while they were married.