Apple Plans To Sell Mac Computers With In-House Chips From Next Year

- Advertisement -

Apple intends to sell Mac computers by year depending on the chip layouts utilized in its iPhones and iPads with its main processors, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The iPhone manufacturer is currently working on three Mac chips depending on the A14 chip in its following iPhone, suggesting that the firm will transition of its Mac lineup from current provider Intel, the report added citing people knowledgeable about the issue.

Apple began using Intel’s chips in 2006, and a year after all, Mac computers featured its chips. Since that time, Intel has made chips.

Apple has ever relied on external suppliers for its modem processors, a vital component that connects devices such as the iPhone into wireless information networks.

In an attempt to make its chips, Apple purchased a vast majority of Intel’s modem company last July for about $ 1 billion (approximately Rs. 7,600 crores) and settled a lengthy legal battle with provider Qualcomm within the chipmaker’s patent licensing procedures.

Apple’s Mac computers created $7.16 billion (approximately Rs. 54,453 crores) in earnings in the last reported quarter while Intel’s PC unit, which includes modem processor earnings, listed $10 billion (approximately Rs. 76,000 crores) in revenues in the past quarter.

Apple was intending to use its chips in Mac computers starting as early as 2020, as reported in April 2018.