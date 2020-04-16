Apple iPhone SE vs iPhone XR Specifications, Features And Price

- Advertisement -

iPhone SE 2020 is here. The brand new Apple iPhone debuted after much expectation on Wednesday. It was initially rumoured to be known as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE two, but Apple chose to stick with iPhone SE title with 2nd-generation tag. The iPhone includes all the newer Apple A13 Bionic chip, although the iPhone keeps the layout that iPhone 8 sports. The chip forces the iPhone 11 series. Apple has provided a Retina HD screen that contains Haptic Touch assistance and sans the sooner 3D Touch expertise along with a Touch ID mic button. This leaves the iPhone SE (2020) an appealing entry iPhone. However, where does this stand against the iPhone XR, at least?

We compare the newest iPhone SE cost in India and specifications together with the ones of the iPhone XR that will assist you in finding what will be better for you.

iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone XR: Price in India

The iPhone SE 2020 cost in India begins at Rs. 42,500 to your bottom 64GB storage version. The 128GB version is priced at Rs. 47,800 along with the 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 58,300. Besides, the iPhone SE (2nd generation) will probably be available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour choices. Details for the market is going to be announced at a later phase likely.

By comparison, the iPhone XR cost in India begins at Rs. 52,500 for its 64GB storage version. It comes in Black, Blue, Coral, (PRODUCT) RED, White, and Yellow colour Choices.

SE 2020 vs iPhone XR: Specifications

The brand new iPhone SE and iPhone XR both operate iOS 13. On the screen section, the iPhone SE 2020 includes a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750×1334 pixels) IPS screen. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (828×1792 pixels) IPS screen. Both phones have the 326ppi of P3 colour gamut density, and 625 nits of brightness. Underneath the hood, the SE 2020 gets got the A13 Bionic processor, combined with a Neural Engine. The XR has an A12 Bionic processor, paired with a Neural Engine.

For shooting photos and recording movies, the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone XR both possess one 12-megapixel camera detector in the back, together with an f/1.8 aperture and true-tone LED display. There’s also a 7-megapixel camera detector in the front, using an f/2.2 opening.

While the XR has up to 128GB of storage, the SE 2020 has up to 256GB of room. Though you will discover some differences, choices on both versions are alike. As an example, the iPhone SE (2020) includes Wi-Fi, whereas the iPhone XR has Wi-Fi 802.11ac. Whereas the XR contains LTE Advanced there is LTE modem to the SE 2020 along with LAA and 2×2 MIMO. The remainder of the connectivity choices are the same and include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning interface.

Apple has supplied the Touch ID fingerprint detector on the iPhone SE 2020. That is similar to the XR which has to recognise. Aside from that, the two versions have a collection of indicators that comprises three-axis gyro lighting, barometer, an accelerometer, and a detector.

XR and the SE 2020 equally include a rechargeable battery which supports wireless and wired. Apple does not supply any information about the capacity.

Concerning battery use, the SE 2020 has been recognized to provide around eight hours of video streaming, 13 hours of playback, as well as 40 hours of playback on a single charge. That is unlike the XR that’s rated to provide around 65 hours of playback and 16 hours of streaming.

The iPhone SE 2020 steps 138.4×67.3×7.3mm and weigh 148 g. On the flip side, the iPhone XR steps 150.9×75.7×8.3mm and weighs only 194 g.