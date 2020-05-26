Anne with an E Season 4 still controversial

- Advertisement -

The last season :

Inspired by LM Montgomery’s novel Anne of Green gables season 3 shows more grown-up, Anne. She and her friends set their sights to college applications and romance. Following Gilbert’s return to PE Island. Pulses and hormones Are ragging Avonlea and she realizes her teen feelings. At the same time, Matthew and Marilla are in tensions over is it ok to support her feelings. Marilla is also tensed that what will happen if she finds her real family.

https://youtu.be/UjHdj-vhND4

Season 3 ends with all these prodigies and teen drama, feel, and college romance.

What about Season4? :

While worldwide streaming website Netflix has made it clear that no more seasons will be there. Meanwhile they are also trying to stream handpicked some cut shorts and cancelled shows of previous seasons and add them in season 3. The thing is made clear that no more seasons will be streaming of this show. Also the writer Walley Beckett shares on Instagram about this show. And the end of the seasons and her emotional attachment towards it.

https://instagram.com/moirawalleybeckett?igshid=946ll07lhqw1

Though no more seasons will be streaming this show nominated for many awards and won two. Writer Walley says at her Instagram handle that she had never worked with such an enthusiastic and hardworking crew. The leading character of a redhead girl Avonlea won millions of hearts by her act and hard work.

