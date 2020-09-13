Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Update !!

- Advertisement -

The Animal Kingdom is an America crime drama tv show manufactured by Jonathan Lisco. The show relies on the 2010 Australian movie of the identical name led by David Michod, who has taken on the role of executive producer for the series. The series follows a 17-year-old boy who goes in with his family following the death of his mother, the Cody’s, a criminal syndicate governed from the matriarch Smurf (Ellen Barkin).

The Animal Kingdom first premiered on TNT in 2016 with a total of 10 episodes and was immediately renewed for a second season with 13 episodes. Every consecutive season since the first has had 13 episodes. The fourth season premiered in 2019. The reception into the series has been largely favorable having an 8.2 on IMDB and 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

The 5th season of Animal Kingdom was renewed in 2019 and has been in production since that time. Though fans anticipated the 5th season to premiere in May 2020, the unforeseen pandemic and health catastrophe seem to have slowed things down the terribly. Animal Kingdom season 5 does not have an official release date as of now but is anticipated to have 13 episodes like the previous seasons.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Plot And Cast

With the death of the matriarch Smurf (Ellen Barkin) in the past, fans are not certain of what to anticipate in the next season of Animal Kingdom. With no Smurf, the household has absolute control over lives back and ample power. This could pave the way for so many things, hence making fans feel ominous. Some speculate Smurf will return in another season, as much of the series depends on her.