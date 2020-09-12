Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything Here !

- Advertisement -

It’s been over a season because TNT revived Animal Kingdom Season 5 and fans are getting desperate to know what they can observe next. Unfortunately, the production for the fifth season was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

China’s Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic had a severe impact on the creation of Animal Kingdom Season 5 similar to any other television projects. The pandemic scenario brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with the unfathomable financial loss.

The release of Animal Kingdom Season 5 will soon surely be delayed further as the world is still severely fighting against the deadly coronavirus. On the other hand, the fantastic thing is that the show will continue shooting for its fifth season on Monday, September 7, TV Line noted.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

The creation for the fifth season was mid-way when it had to be suspended as a result of the pandemic. But as of recent information, the creation was resumed on September 7th, 2020.

As far as the release date is concerned, there’s absolutely no official premiere date, however. Even though it was previously predicted to be published by the 3rd quarter of this season. But now, that definitely isn’t possible. To keep up the hype for the series Animal kingdom published a movie featuring Shawn Hatosy promising their yield.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Plot

The following season would likely center on the death of Janine and how things operate after her demise. The major question is who will conduct the Cody criminal Empire. Further, will the family remain together? There are a few queries from Janine’s past that are needed to be answered. So, the fifth season could run around these things.