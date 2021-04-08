Animal Kingdom Season 5: Date Of Release, Cast, Plot And All Key Updates

The Animal Kingdom is a crime drama television series set in the United States with family twists and turns. This American crime drama series received rave reviews after just a few episodes and is based on the 2010 Australian film Animal Kingdom. This crime thriller film was written and directed by David Michod. This crime and family drama series was produced by Jonathan Lisco.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the animal kingdom are available on Amazon Prime Video. TNT is the original network for the series, but you can watch seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Animal Kingdom’s third and fourth seasons will be available on Amazon Prime in the near future.

The Animal Kingdom has only aired four seasons and has received a lot of positive feedback from viewers. As a result of its enduring success, the show was granted a fifth season. The fifth season of Animal Kingdom is now complete, and it will premiere this summer. The release date, cast, and plot of Animal Kingdom’s fifth season are all listed below.

Release date:

The series received a lot of positive feedback from viewers. This crime drama has a sizable fan base. Animal Kingdom’s first four seasons are highly recommended. The next or fifth season of the series is eagerly awaited, and the final or sixth season will begin filming soon.

The good news for Animal Kingdom fans is that TNT has announced that the sixth season will premiere on January 14, 2021. Animal Kingdom’s fifth season was set to premiere in May 2020.

READ MORE:- The Orville Season 3: read all the latest updates about the upcoming season !!!

Animal Kingdom’s development was halted in March, along with that of several other series, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shawn Hatosy recently announced on Instagram that Animal Kingdom Season 5 has wrapped filming and will premiere this summer on TNT.

Cast:

The main characters will almost certainly return in the following season. As a result, season five will feature a diverse cast of new and returning characters.

Excepted Plot:

The animal kingdom show’s plot revolves around Joshua, a seventeen-year-old boy played by Finn Cole. Joshua moves in with his family, the Codys after his mother passes away. The Codys are a criminal family headed by Smurf. Joshua also joins their business. Officer Leckie seeks to assist Joshua in getting out of this shady situation.

And, at the end of Season 4, we see Smurf being shot and killed. Season 5 will see more family drama and crime take over this family, as it revolves around a dysfunctional family embroiled in a lot of crime.