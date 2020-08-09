Home TV Show American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date ,Cast, Plot And what's next...
TV Show

American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date ,Cast, Plot And what’s next ?

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
American Horror Story a creation of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. First time series make its premier on FX back in 2011. The anthology television series is in air for nine seasons and not showing any signs of slowdown. Such a response has throw the speculations about a season 10 wide open.

American Horror Story Season 10 Release Date:

The show is a massive hit for the producers . While consisitent rating of the series also speaks about the quality , it puts on display. Ever since their announcement in 2018 , fans are waiting patiently for tenth season. Last year directors assured of starting production in summer 2020. However due to global pandemic the filming and production is facing a delay . So there are estimations that season ten will return somewhere around 2021-2022.

American Horror Story Season 10: Plot

Last season, the directors hashed all our hopes by choosing to stay mum about the upcoming season. The series has so far filter with several ideas. So there is always a chance for the creators to revisit one of the already established storylines.

American Horror Story Season 10 : Cast

Jassica Lange will not return despite of her brief cameo in Apocalypse . Sara Paulson , Evan Peters , Lily Rabe , Billie Lourd , Lestie Grossman , Kathy Bates , Angelica Ross will return.

Also Read:  Peaky Blinders Season 6: Renewal Status, Release Date And More Updates
