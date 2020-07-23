Home Netflix AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Read Right...
AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Read Right Storyline Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
American Horror Story is a television series created for the cable network FX. It is an anthology horror series that comes under the supernatural horror and erotic thriller genres. It has different characters and settings in each season. There is a total of 9 seasons for this series. 

Altogether there are 103 episodes. The first season came out on October 5, 2011. The season was called Murder House. Each season has its title. The following 8 seasons were respectively called:
  • Asylum
  • Coven
  • Freak Show
  • Hotel
  • Roanoke
  • Cult 
  • Apocalypse
  • 1984
The first season got a rating of 72% on RottenTomatoes. The ratings have remained steady throughout all the seasons. The 9th season also had a rating of 87%. This series is a favourite to all its viewers and continues to surprise them every season.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10
AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10 CAST

Sarah Paulson will be making a return for the 10th season of American Horror Story after taking a break in season 9. Evan Peters will also be making a return. Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe will also be in the cast. Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Macaulay Culkin are part of season 10, as well.

 

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10 PLOT

The plot of season 10 claims to revolve around oceans. Ryan Murphy, the show’s writer, and producer also posted a promo on his Instagram account. It was captioned “Things are beginning to wash up ashore…”. So, fans believe that the plot of the new season will surround a moody beach setting.

 

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10 RELEASE DATE

The release of American Horror Story Season 10 has not been officially mentioned. The release will happen sometime in 2021. This is mostly due to a production delay.  

Tejeshwani Singh

