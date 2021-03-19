American Horror Story Season 10: Cast, Plot, Read Everything Here!!!!

“American Horror Story” is scheduled to debut on FX later this year, and producer Ryan Murphy took to Twitter tonight to share a short beach-themed teaser trailer and reveal that the official title/theme announcement will be made this coming Friday, March 19th!

The beach theme has been hinted at in all of the Season 10 teasers so far, with many fans speculating that the season will be based on mermaids. Then again, “American Horror Story” has taught us to expect the unexpected

Season 10 Premiere Date

FX has not released an official premiere date yet. However, we can assume a late 2021 premiere date. The fall has always been when new seasons of AHS start airing.

What Does The Future Hold for ‘AHS’?

American Horror Story has been one of the most famous shows on television since its debut in 2011. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January 2020, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed that AHS had been renewed for a 13th season. Season 10 will be a long wait, but at least we know there will be plenty more seasons of AHS goodness to come.

What Is The Tenth Season’s Theme?

Oh, the enigmatic theme. Every year, fans spend months trying to figure out what the next American Horror Story season’s theme will be. When teasers start to appear, it generally makes things a little smoother, but it hasn’t happened yet.

we had a feeling you might like this. every season of ahs is now streaming on #FXonHulu. https://t.co/PkKRF0dWa2 pic.twitter.com/WTZuRNlbIu — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) March 2, 2020

However, fans have speculated that the penultimate episode of American Horror Story: 1984 may have exposed the truth.

Might this be a hint at Season 10’s theme? A lost island, mermaids, or even a cruise ship nightmare are all possibilities. Who can tell… We’re all crossing our fingers for extraterrestrials

cast:

Ryan will reveal the cast for Season 10 in February 2020. He announced the new season’s cast in an Instagram video of a beach with Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night” playing: Leslie, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Season 10 was expected to begin shooting in early 2020, so the cast could be different.

Plot: of Season 10 of ‘American Horror Story’

The plot of American Horror Story, like the theme, is still kept a secret. However, when Ryan discussed how he cast Macaulay, he gave away some spoilers. He told Macaulay that “he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things,” according to E! News. ‘This sounds like the part I was born to play,’ he says after a brief pause.