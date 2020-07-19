American Horror Story 10 – Another Season, Another Story, and a Ghostly Feeling all over again

This is a ghastliness television series. Each season is imagined as an independent small arrangement, following a unique arrangement of characters and settings and a storyline with its start and end. The first season is about a spooky house and the family that has moved into it. The subsequent season bases on a crazy refuge and a man who is wrongly blamed for killing a few ladies, including his other half. The third season recounts to the narrative of a coven of witches attempting to make sense of who their new “supreme” is. The fourth season is about a “Freak Show” and the lives of its entertainers. The fifth season is about the representatives and visitors at the Hotel Cortez, a structure made as a mystery dungeon during the 1920s. The sixth season is about a farmhouse close to Roanoke, North Carolina, that is assaulted by the apparitions of the notoriously lost pioneers and other bizarre happenings.
Could “American Horror Story” Season 10— which will be partially filmed in Massachusetts and has been teased as “wicked”— explore the Salem Witch Trials & the origins of the coven? #AHS pic.twitter.com/XO2mg1cbmV
— The AHS Zone (@ahszone) July 15, 2020
It goes on like this and to know each story in details, you will have to watch all of them carefully.
Release Date
The Hollywood Reporter announced on June 22 that AHS season 10 won’t debut on FX until 2021.