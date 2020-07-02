Home TV Show AMERICAN GODS SEASON 3: Starz air date, Cast, Trailer, Release date and...
AMERICAN GODS SEASON 3: Starz air date, Cast, Trailer, Release date and story plot details

American Gods is an American drama series. The series is developed from the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman’s. And the series is produced by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. Now its time for American Gods Season 3. The first season of the series premiered on April 30, 2017, and the second season premiered in 2019. Including both the Seasons, a total of 16 episodes are out.

RELEASE DATE:

There is no official announcement that when the series release and also due to the current Pandemic situation, everything and everyone has been stopped from working. So the third series might get released in the year 2021.

TRAILER:

Till now, there is no trailer for the third season of American Gods. Maybe it will arrive soon. This is all the information regarding Season 3. For more updates, stay tuned with us on the moscoop.

 

CAST:

The expected cast of the third season will be :

  • Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon,
  • Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday,
  • Emily Browning as Laura Moon,
  • Crispin Glover as Mr. World
  • Bruce Langley as the Technical Boy back for the show Yetide Badaki as Bilquis
  • Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy,
  • Mousa Kraish as The Jinn,
  • Omid Abtahi as Salim
  • Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis.

STORY PLOT:

These gods have now been overlooked and invisibly into the borders of society, as we see in Amazon’s adjustment of Neil Gaiman’s novel. Whatever the case, as new divinities ascend, the older gods are figuring out how to retaliate, with ex-con Shadow Moon push on the war zone by his cryptic supervisor, Mr. Wednesday.

