AMERICAN GODS SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER, STORY PLOT AND NEW UPDATES!!

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

American Gods have been a very popular series on the Amazon platform. Season 2 of this show released in 2019. Positive receptions greeted the show throughout. Directors have also confirmed via several interviews and social media that there will be a third season. Check on the information down below for more updates on cast, plot, release date, and trailer.

CAST:

Cast members who have worked before have confirmed that they will return for season 3. The main cast includes:

  • Ricky Whittle
  • Emily Browning
  • Bruce Langley
  • Demore Barnes
  • Ashley Reyes
  • Ian McShane
  • Omid Abdahi
  • Yetide Badaki

We also might be seeing some new fresh faces.

STORY PLOT:

However, it is predicted that the third season will continue from where Season 2 left off. But the storyline is expected to be much more intriguing. No other details about the plot and the storyline are available as of now. Only after the trailer release will we get a minimal idea about what this season has in store for us. Till then we can only wait with bated breath and excitement in our hearts. We all are sure expecting good news these upcoming months.

RELEASE DATE:

It is very difficult to predict when Season 3 of this series will release. However, since we know that Season 2 released in 2019, there is some expected pattern there. If this pandemic is resolved quickly, then Season 3 might air in late 2020 or early 2021. Specific dates have not been notified.

TRAILER:

There is no trailer of season 3 yet. But to get a brief outlook of the entire season 2, watch the trailer linked down below.

Rida Samreen

