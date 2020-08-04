American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information Here !!

- Advertisement -

American Gods Season 3

American Gods is a fantasy drama TV series based on a novel of the same title by Niel Gaiman. The past season wasn’t well-received by the audience.

However, that doesn’t stop the franchise from going ahead and renewing the third season.

As for other surprises, there is going to be a new showrunner.

Niel Gaiman expresses happiness and excitement about the upcoming season.

He comments, “I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,”

When will American Gods season 3 be aired?

The second season got aired in the year 2019.

Hopefully, considering the circumstances regarding COVID-19, we might get another season by next season, June or July.

Who will be in American Gods’ season 3?

We might have Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, and Bruce Langley as the Technical Boy back for the show.

It’s also likely to see Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy, Mousa Kraish as The Jinn, Omid Abtahi as Salim, and Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis.

All of the above actors have had the shows back during the times of crisis, which kind of puts them in the highlights. Their return seems to be inevitable.

What’s American Gods’ season 3 about?

The plot has been very deceiving and un-loyal to the book it is based on. Such situations do not exactly give the allowance to the viewers to depend on the plot of the book for further reference.

Whittle comments on how the show is becoming more and more original with passing the time and season.

He states the following, which speaks volumes about the plot structure of season 3: “It really can go anywhere, which is exciting.

We might not necessarily finish at the book, or maybe the book will finish early, and we’ll evolve into something else.

Neil’s involvement in the whole thing, so if they decide to completely drift away from the book, could happen. It’s exciting to see what comes up.

When will we see American Gods’ season 3 trailer?

A trailer is expected for quite some time now. However, we can expect a little sneak peek of the teasers at San Diego Comic-Con in July.