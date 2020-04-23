AMD Announces Two New Desktop CPU- Ryzen 3 3100 And Ryzen 3 3300X

- Advertisement -

AMD has announced two desktop CPUs from the Ryzen 3000 series. Dependent on the creation of Zen two structures, the Ryzen 3 chips fill at the low-end of their company of chips.

Both new components include the 3 3300X along with the 3 3100. Both are four centers, eight ribbon chips with SMT, 65W TDP, and 18MB cache (L2 + L3). The gap between both is that the clock rate, together with all the 3100 clocked at 3.6GHz base/3.9GHz, increases while the 3300X clocked at 3.8GHz base/4.3GHz boost.

The distinction is that the price tag, together with the 3100, while the 3300X will put you back beginning at $99. The two will go on sale on May 21.

AMD announced its chipset to get Ryzen 3000 series chips, which will change the B450. The B550 chipset based motherboards will deliver PCIe 4.0 into the masses, and this is now just available on the costly X570 motherboards.

B550 motherboards are likely to go by OEM partners like MSI, and ASRock Biostar GIGABYTE.