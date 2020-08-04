Always A Witch Season 3 : Release, Cast ,plot and is Netflix in favour of renewal?

- Advertisement -

Always A Witch is a teen drama along with mixing portions of magics and witchcraft. The show is a direction of Mateo Spielberg , Liliana Bocanegra . Till now show has two fantastics seasons keep audience glued to screens until show ends. Once Season 2 end audience and lovers are curious about Season 3 and it’s release date.

Always a Witch Season 3 Release date

According to sources Netflix is in favour of renewal of the show for third season. Season 2 premiere on 2 Feb 2020 on Netflix. But Netflix not officially announce its renewal . Though season two not well received by critics but has a vast audience . If Netflix officially announced renewal , it will take about one year to return in 2021 or 2022.

All information till date about Season 3

Till now there is no official trailer or statement pointing to season 3. We may see Angely Gaviria , Veronica Orozco, Cristina Warner , Lenard Vanderra , Carlos Quintero, Sebastian Eslava. There are expectations of witnessing sowe new faces in part 3 . Till any more information stay tune and updated.