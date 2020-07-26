Altered Carbon Season 3: Release date,Cast ,Expected Plot And Much more about this cyberpunk!!

Altered Carbon is an American based cyberpunk television show with creator Laeta Kalogrides. The show is base on outstanding book by a great author Richard K Morgan with the same name. Till the date show has two seasons and announcement for renewal for third season.

Altered Carbon Season 3 Release date:

Eight episodes of season two recently primier on 19 March 2020. Due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased results in postpone of season three . But we can expect it to somewhere around late 2021 or mid 2021.

Plot/basic storyline for season 3

Since the “Altered Carbon” series revolves around itself transferable souls from one body to another. Several questions are unanswerin in season 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to discover what happen to Reileen and Kocav and now where they are? How their staff plans to find the solution to discover them. Season three may also highlight relationship between Poe and Clig.

Cast/Artists :

We expect to see most of the main casts of Season2 back in season three some of them are: Yun Lee, Chris Conner , Renee Elise , Anthony Mackie . But till now no official announcement regarding this is not in news.