ALTERED CARBON SEASON 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot With Upcoming Details

Altered Carbon is a Netflix-original American web series. Laeta Kalogridis create it. This cyberpunk series is based on Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same name. The story revolves around Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier in a futuristic world.

The first season it premiered on Netflix on February 2, 2018, with ten episodes. The second season was comprised of eight episodes and released on February 27, 2020. It starred Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovaks in the first two seasons.

When will be season 3?

Netflix has made no confirmation regarding season 3 till now. But given the fact that the 2nd season had arrived after two years of the 1st season, the 3rd season may come not before 2022. It seems like a long wait indeed.

Cast

Altered Carbon revolves around a world where human bodies are interchangeable. This setting gives an exciting dimension to the castings. In the 1st season, Joel Kinnaman played Takeshi Kovacs, whereas, in the 2nd season, it was played by Anthony Mackie. Kinnaman too remained a part of the cast of season 2 as a part of the season 1 flashbacks.

It is uncertain whether Mackie will return as the lead role or a new actor will replace him. Even if he is replaced, he could still reappear in the flashbacks of season 2.

It is highly probable that Will Yun Lee will return as the original Kovacs. Chris Conner (as Edgar Poe), Renee Elise Goldsberry( as Quellcrist Falconer), Dina Shihabi (as Dig 301), Simone Missick (as Trepp) may return as recurring casts among some others. However, the fans can remain assured that they will get to see at least a few new faces.

Plot

Keeping in mind how the last season ended, it is likely that the new season will focus on the “double stacking” and its consequences. Fans are also anticipating to see more of Poe’s relationship with Dig. Possibly it will play a more prominent role too. There is a lot of suspense and anticipation regarding the plot and how it will unfold in the upcoming season.