Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot With Trailer

Altered Carbon Season 3

Yet again, thrill-filled cyber engines are about to start. Back to the Future says the makers of this critically acclaimed Cyberpunk Artificial intelligence drama Altered Carbon.

This show is one of the most-watched in this bracket, and the fans so much await the season three of the show. This show is originally the adaptation of the novels Broken Furies and Woken Angels by Richard Morgan.

With a timeline situated in 2384, this show takes us for a future ride of 360 years from now. So, tighten your belts as the makers of the show have announced for season 3 of the show.

Let’s dive in for further details about the show as Bay City awaits us.

WHAT ABOUT THE RELEASE DATE?

The first two seasons of this show were released at a gap of one year with the first season being released in 2018 and the second one in 2019. And it’s rumoured that the Season three of the show will release somewhere around mid-2020.

But due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, the production might have halted, and this, in turn, should have stopped the release of the third season. As of now, we could only expect the show to release at the earliest.

WHAT ABOUT THE PLOT?

As a form, all we have got from season one and season two are going around to reflect in season three. With the massive cliffhanger at the end of season 2 leaves us amidst many unsolved questions.

Season three is expected to show more about the relationship between Poe and Dig. And what about the conscious of Takeshi and who’s the one potential enough to get that.

WHAT ABOUT THE CAST?

As everyone knows that Takeshi Kovac’s consciousness is in the digital mould, and as of now, the sleeve empty. Earlier with Anthony Mackie playing the lead role and holding Takeshi, Kovac’s conscious has done an exceptional job.

But the chances for his return are dim as the makers have the habit of changing the lead for every time the show is renewed.

The other actors who are potential for a comeback are Will Yun Lee as Kovacs Prime, Chris Conner as Edgar Poe, and Renée Elise as Quellcrist. We might also see Simone Missick as Trepp and Dina Shihabi as Dig 301.

WHAT ABOUT THE TRAILER?

As of now, the maker has not rolled out any trailer of the upcoming season. Stay tuned to our site for further details about the show.

