Altered Carbon Season 3 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All that a True Fan Should Know!

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Altered Carbon is an American cyberpunk TV series that first premiered on Netflix back in 2018. It has been a fan favourite ever since then. Somehow fans liked the idea of someone’s consciousness getting transferred to someone else’s body. Although this science fiction might seem a little far-fetched and vague for some but fans liked it.

The much-awaited Netflix series of Altered Carbon hit the streaming platform with its second season in January 2020, but fans are already demanding the renewal of the series.

Altered Carbon Season 3 – Cast 

Unfortunately, there is no confirmation about the cast of Altered Carbon. But if the directors follow the recent trends, fans would want to see Anthony Mackie return as Takeshi Kovac. Supporters are hopeful that the series will retain most of its cast from last season.

Altered Carbon Season 3

Altered Carbon Season 3 – Plot

Fans can only speculate about the plot of the third season. The only thing that we know is that the third season would answer a lot of unanswered questions that have been building up since the beginning of the series.

Although the director, Alison Schapker, has said that he had some exciting ideas about the third season. He was only waiting for Netflix to confirm its renewal.

Altered Carbon Season 3

Altered Carbon Season 3 – Release Date

As of now, there hasn’t been any official statement by the streaming giants about the renewal of the series. Due to Covid-19, the announcement could be further delayed. But the fans are optimistic.

It’s not like the creators have season 3, all ready to go. Season 2, which consisted of 8 episodes, took over two years to create. So even if Netflix announces anything, we won’t get any action till 2022 or even later depending upon the pandemic.

Altered Carbon Season 3 – Trailer

Currently, the trailer of Altered Carbon Season 3 is not yet released. But you can dive into the season 2 trailer and enjoy all of it once again.

