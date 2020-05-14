Home TV Show ALTERED CARBON SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, AND NEW UPDATES
TV Show

ALTERED CARBON SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, AND NEW UPDATES

Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Altered Carbon is an American web television series. It mainly features the cyberpunk genre which typically has a dystopian futuristic set up with artificial intelligence. The breathtaking series initially received very positive reviews from the critics and the audience as well.

Laeta Kalogridis created it based on a sci-fi novel of the same name. It was originally written by Richard K Morgan. It will indeed be one of the most awaited series due to its popularity.

CAST:

The cast will probably remain the same, but we can wait for surprises in this too. We cannot be sure about who will play Kovacs. Renée Goldsberry will again be seen as Falconer. Chris Conner will return as Poe.

STORY PLOT:

It was set in the future 23rd century. Where the consciousness of the human mind is stored and digitized. Humans have achieved virtual immortality. The soul can also be transferred from one body to another.

Takeshi Kovacs was a former UN elite soldier turned private investigator. He is brought out of a virtual prison after about 250 years to solve the mysterious murder of a wealthy person.

RELEASE DATE:

There isn’t any confirmation by Netflix regarding the airing of the next season as of now. But as the predictions about the release date go. We can expect it as early in 2022.

TRAILER:

The trailer has not been released yet and let’s eagerly wait for their confirmation with patience. There is no news about the details of Season 3, and the story has not been announced as of now.

Rida Samreen

