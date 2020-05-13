Home TV Show ALTERED CARBON SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, AND MUCH MORE!!!
TV Show

ALTERED CARBON SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, AND MUCH MORE!!!

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

‘Altered Carbon’ has been making us question the concept of death with its fascinating premise. Set in the futuristic world of 2034, the somewhat anthological science fiction series follows the undertakings of a former convoy turned investigator. Takeshi Kovacs, as he moves his consciousness from bodies (sleeves) to bodies, untangling various mysteries. ‘Altered Carbon’ has spawned two seasons, with mostly favourable responses from audiences and critics. After the conclusion of season 2, fans are waiting with bated breaths for the third season.

CAST:

Season 3 might see the return of:

  • Anthony Mackie
  •  Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer
  • Chris Conner as Edgar Poe
  • Dina Shihabi as AI Dig 301
  •  Will Yun Lee as Old-Kovacs.

However, Lela Horan and Torben Liebrecht might not reprise their respective roles in the third season.

STORY PLOT:

In the season 2 finale, unbeknownst to Quell, Takeshi Kovacs and Old Kovacs execute her suicidal mission, and the former sacrifices himself to save the planet and, of course, Quell. Takeshi Kovacs embodies a new sleeve and embarks upon a mission to find his long-lost love Quellcrist Falconer in season 2.

The third season might revolve around Quellcrist Falconer, who is presumed dead but has escaped from Harlan’s World, thanks to Takeshi’s sacrifice. We can expect Quell to use her rebellious attitude and warm-hearted nature and free Old-Kovacs from Protectorate’s clutches.

RELEASE DATE:

‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 premiered on February 27, 2020, on Netflix, comprising eight episodes. Netflix may end up renewing the show for a third season. Considering the two-year-long production period of season 2, we expect ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 3 to release sometime in February 2022

TRAILER:

As we wait for an official update on ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 3, check out the trailer of season 2!

Rida Samreen

