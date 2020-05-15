Home TV Show Altered Carbon season 3: Here More About Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
Altered Carbon season 3: Here More About Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything 

By- Tejeshwani Singh
With its latest technologies and captivating storyline, Netflix’s most-watched sci-fi series will return. Altered carbon is also known for the transfer of awareness between bodies. This is a whole new concept introduced by this show. 

Season 1 was massive and landed this show in “Top 10 most-watched series”. It was released on February 2, 2018. The audience was mesmerized with the concept of future this show displayed. 

Season 2 was released this year on February 27. Though season 2 wasn’t as successful as the previous one. It received mixed reviews both from the critics and the audience. There were changes in the main lead, which the audience didn’t laud much. 

Also, season 2 was shorter than the first one. Nevertheless, there was a cluster of scenes that amazed the audience. And it was worth binge-watching. 

But fans must not lose hope. We can expect to pick up the heat and drama in season 3. 

Altered Carbon season 3 plot

Last season picked up the threat from AC’s book Broken Furies and Woken Angels. These are written by Richard Morgan. And it is expected that the coming season will also explore down the same line. 

Creator didn’t show any hesitation in playing with the elements in the previous 2 season. New elements in S2 were highly appreciated. Therefore, the same may happen in the latest instalment. 

There were many threads left united at the end of season 2. So we can expect an answer to all the questions. And the question fans wanted to be answered is: what happened to Kovacs and his sister Reileen?

Altered Carbon season 3 cast

If the writers follow the same pattern, Anthony Mackie might not return. In an interview with the Hollywood reporter, Anthony said, “I hope I get the opportunity to bring Kovacs back again next season. I’m not ready [to leave the show]”.

Apart from this, there is no more information regarding the cast. But we can expect the following characters to return, 

Will Yun Lee (as Kovacs Prime), Chris Conner as (Edgar Poe), Renée Elise Goldsberry (as Quellcrist Falconer), Simone Missick (as Trepp) and Dina Shihabi (as Dig 301).

Altered Carbon season one release date

There is no official information regarding this. Thought it is set to be released in 2022. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, we can’t be sure.

Tejeshwani Singh

