ALTERED CARBON SEASON 2: STORY PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE AND LATEST INFORMATION

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Altered Carbon’s second season will arrive on Netflix Thursday, February 27. It is already airing on Netflix. The sci-fi series is based on Richard K Morgan’s novel of the same name. It was set in 2384- society is transformed by new technology. Consciousness can be digitalised and where human bodies are interchangeable. And where death is no longer permanent.

CAST:

Joel Kinnaman will not be returning as Takeshi Kovacs. Instead of him, Marvel star Anthony Mackie will take over as the new sleeve.

More characters including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee, Chris Conner, Simone Missick, Lela Loren, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, and James Saito will also show up.

STORY PLOT:

It portrays 250 years before where we begin the series; we learn that there was a planned rebellion. A woman known as Quell wanted to reinstate the life expectancy to something human. Who were a mere 100 years? Her efforts proved futile. But it soon becomes apparent that while she failed. Where Human consciousness has been reduced to data and can be inserted into new bodies known as ‘sleeves’.

Newly- sleeved and on a mission to solve the mind-boggling murder of the wealthiest man in the world. As this is his only chance to win back his freedom. Throughout the show, Takeshi is haunted by his past, Russian twins, virtual torture chambers, underground fighting rings, and deadly assassins all in the name of solving the murder. The truth is finally revealed.

RELEASE DATE:

It was released on February 27, 2020. Netflix is already airing it right now.

TRAILER:

The official announcement, teaser and trailer have already been released. Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 2.