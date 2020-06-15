Home TV Show Altered Carbon season 2: Cast, Plot And More Updates With Trailer
TV Show

Altered Carbon season 2: Cast, Plot And More Updates With Trailer

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Although there were some problems with the narration that the critics raised yet the first season of the altered carbon blew away the audience with amazement since it was something totally out of the box.

The world-building was fantastic. The first six episodes almost become null and void as we witness the ending near. The second season pretty much makes up for that. This takes place 30 years after the first season.

Cast

Chris Conner plays the AI that runs the hotel that serves as the base for all the Bay City operations. Anthony Mackie plays Takeshi Kovacs, who was earlier played by Joel Kinnaman. Renee Elise Goldsberry plays the same Head of the Envoys. Actors like Simone Missick, Torben Liebrecht, Lela Loren, and Dina Shihabi did a great job.

Plot

Here’s a spoiler-free review of the season 2. Altered Carbon season 2 finds Takeshi Kovacs, played by Anthony Mackie, the lone surviving soldier of a group of the elite interstellar warriors continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love, Falconer.

The world in Season 2 has an entirely different aesthetic with seedy underground nightclubs, lush green forest, and a mysterious orbital defence system that protects the planet’s surface. Journey around the earth gives the season 2 universe a more grandiose feel. Kovacs’ sleeve upgrades are another nifty addition to the season, making him more of a killing machine than he already was.

Joining Kovacs on his interstellar quest, to find his lover, Chris Conner, as the AI continues to be more human. Tossing a strong and supporting cast, season 2 is a worthy follow up.
The technical work of the series has marked new scores and set up benchmarks for the upcoming cinema.

The fans are already up with several theories as to how the 3rd season would probably unfold. Till then, stay safe, stay healthy, and enjoy the show.

Tejeshwani Singh

