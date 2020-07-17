Altered carbon 3: latest updates, plot, release date, trailer and cast

- Advertisement -

The altered carbon won the 17th visual effects society awards in the category of “outstanding effects in the simulations in an episode, commercial, real-time project” in the year 2019. The award is apt for this American cyberpunk web series premiered by Netflix streaming services.

The series is based on the novel published in 2002 by English author Richard K. Morgan by the same title “Altered Carbon” and now created as a series by Laeta Kalogridis. The series is the most expensive Netflix production till today and it had the production costs and had a “bigger budget than the first three seasons of game of thrones” said Joel Kinnaman.

Release date?

Season one aired on February 2, 2018, and season two released on February 27, 2020. Being a real-time project it is obvious for the series to take an appreciable amount of time to make it worth watching for the science fiction fans.

There was a two-year gap in two series streamed on Netflix therefore, it can be expected that the season will take over 2 years to return because of ongoing circumstances in the world and fans may get a glimpse of the next episode at the beginning of 2022.

Cast?

There is not any confirmation about the cast by their end but we expect the cast of the series to be the same. The return of Anthony Mackie is a big dilemma for everybody.

We may see other characters the same. Chris Conners of Edgar Poe, Will Yun Lee as Kovacs Prime. Dina Shihabi as Dig 301. Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Simone Missick playing as Trepp.

The plot of altered carbon season 3

The American cyberpunk series “Altered carbon” has a futuristic setting. The series is set in the year 2384, about 360 years over. The main concept of the series is based on the idea that after 360 years the human’s consciousness and memories are saved in a hard drive called the “Stack” which is set in the back of the neck.

These are the storage devices constructed only in Harlan’s world. The world where people can die or killed only if their stack gets destroyed or they have no backup. And the people can live forever by transferring physical humans called sleeves and stack to new bodies after death.

There were two major deaths at the end of season 2- Danica Harlan and Colonel Carrera, in Harlan’s world. We may see the advancements of Poe’s relationship with Dig more in next season most likely. Also, the departing of the home planet of Takeshi Kovacs. The next battles they have to face will be the centre of attraction for the viewers most, probably.

Season 3 will bring the answers of two questions left unanswered: what will happen to Kovacs and what is happening to Poe?