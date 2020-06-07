All you need to know about Season 3 of Killing Eve!

- Advertisement -

Killing Eve is a British television series that covers the three genres – Drama, Spy Thriller, and Black Comedy. Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, this thriller is something with binging on! Run by BBC America, the show has gained popularity equally in both the US and UK.

Release Date

With Season 2 of Killing Eve leaving the viewers on the edge of their seats, the third season bound to happen. It will be hitting the screens in the US on April 12, 2020, and in the UK on April 13, 2020.

Plot

The show has the tradition of bringing in a new head writer with every season. With Suzanne Heathcote being the writer for the third season of Killing Eve, the show has a new showrunner. The plot will revolve around Eve and Villanelle and their relationship as they’re two people with different personalities altogether. It will be interesting to see how their relationship takes a turn once Villanelle comes to know that Eve is alive. Will Villanelle change? Will this make her realize what she feels for Eve? Well, we can’t wait to watch what happens!

Cast

We now know that Sandra Oh will be back as Eve Polastri, the Intelligence Officer. Jodie Comer, as Villanelle, will be there in the third season of the show. Kim Bodnia and Fiona Shaw will also be seen in the third season. Some new characters will also be seen in the third season, like Dame Harriet Walter, Steve Pemberton, Evgenia Dodina, Camille Cottin, and Danny Sapani.

Trailer

Killing Eve Season 3 trailer is already out! Make sure to watch the same and gear up for the upcoming season of our favourite thriller show! Killing Eve is a British television series that covers the three genres – Drama, Spy Thriller, and Black Comedy. Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, this thriller is something with binging on! Run by BBC America, the show has gained popularity equally in both the US and UK.

Release Date

With Season 2 of Killing Eve leaving the viewers on the edge of their seats, the third season bound to happen. It will be hitting the screens in the US on April 12, 2020, and in the UK on April 13, 2020.

Plot

The show has the tradition of bringing in a new head writer with every season. With Suzanne Heathcote being the writer for the third season of Killing Eve, the show has a new showrunner. The plot will revolve around Eve and Villanelle and their relationship as they’re two people with different personalities altogether. It will be interesting to see how their relationship takes a turn once Villanelle comes to know that Eve is alive. Will Villanelle change? Will this make her realize what she feels for Eve? Well, we can’t wait to watch what happens!

Cast

We now know that Sandra Oh will be back as Eve Polastri, the Intelligence Officer. Jodie Comer, as Villanelle, will be there in the third season of the show. Kim Bodnia and Fiona Shaw will also be seen in the third season. Some new characters will also be seen in the third season, like Dame Harriet Walter, Steve Pemberton, Evgenia Dodina, Camille Cottin, and Danny Sapani.

Trailer

Killing Eve Season 3 trailer is already out! Make sure to watch the same and gear up for the upcoming season of our favourite thriller show!