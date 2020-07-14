ALL AMERICAN SEASON 2: Cast, Trailer, Release date, Story plot and for all latest updates CLICK HERE TO KNOW MORE!

- Advertisement -

All American seems almost quaint on paper. The show was inspired by the real-life childhood of pro-football player Spencer Paysinger, who grew up in the south side of Los Angeles and attended Beverly Hills High School. His high school football career opened the door for him to play college football for the University of Oregon Ducks, and then professionally for teams like the Miami Dolphins and, most recently, the Carolina Panthers.

RELEASE DATE:

All Americans managed to complete production the new set of episodes ahead of all the shutdowns, but the premiere date still got swept up in the network’s restructuring of its fall 2020/winter 2021 schedule.

TRAILER:

The trailer for season 2 has been released. Click on the link below to watch it.

CAST:

Characters such as Asher (Cody Christian) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). However, considering there were no major goodbyes in the season 2 finale, it seems likely that they, too, will be signing back on for season 3. As for new faces, none have been announced just yet. Considering Spencer’s move back to South Crenshaw High for his senior year, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a fresh crop of new characters pop up next season.

STORY PLOT:

Plot details for the show’s third season haven’t been released yet, don’t be surprised if the struggle over South Crenshaw High’s fate becomes a focal point. The show has had an increased focus on social justice issues and gentrification as of late, such as Olivia (Logan) creating a podcast to expose frozen yogurt entrepreneur and chronic cop caller “Crenshaw Cathy.” The show seems poised to put the battle against gentrification front and center for its third season.