ALL ABOUT SPLATOON 3- IT’S RELEASE DATE, STORYLINE AND MORE

Splatoon is a third-person shooter video game franchise established and issued by Nintendo. This series is about fictional, humanlike, cephalopods (like octopus or squids) characters, who can transform themselves into each other and fights with each other.

Splatoon 3 is the third game in the Splatoon series which retains a similar core game but aims to take the game to next level. Nintendo is introducing 2 new idol groups for Splatoon 3- Rising Tide and Radio-Octave.

Gamers would be able to play in either Regular mode or Hero mode. The Regular Mode will have only one way i.e. Turf War, whereas the Hero Mode will have Splat Zones, Tower Control, Clam Blitz, 8-Ball, and Tentacle Hunt.

RELEASE DATE

Splatoon 3’s release is yet to be announced. But through a few sources, we could say that it might be released this year. This version would be a different game from the rest as it also has a feature of multiple player’s factors.

The first part of Splatoon was released on Wii u. The second part was released on Nintendo Switch. The third part will be revived for the third element.

SPLATFESTS

Splatfest is a specific event in Splatoon 1 & 2, in which players are allowed to choose between the two teams and they engage in Turf Wars for Super Sea Snails. There is speculation that 2 more Splatfests could be created in the upcoming Splatoon 3.

GAMEPLAY

The game will stay the same but improvements in graphics would assuredly be there.

Characters customization would be an addition in Splatoon 3.

There would be enhanced changes in the user interface for both single and multiplayer users.

The gamers would get to play with newer/updated weapons. These may include Shooters and Blasters, Rollers, Rollers and Brushes, Sloshers, and Brellas.

Gamers will be given a chance to use Echo Location at any point in the game.

Splatoon 3 is expected to have spin-off matches to increase the sales up to a mark of 10Million.

And, with that note let’s hope that the news of Splatoon 3 will come soon.